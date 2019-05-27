× Sea of Red, White and Blue for Parade in Muncy

MUNCY, Pa. — Main Street in Muncy was a sea of red, white and blue as people waved and danced to patriotic music.

“The crowd is like this every year, it doesn’t matter if it’s rain or shine,” Jeff Arthur said.

The Muncy community observed Memorial Day with its annual parade down Main Street. Jeff Arthur grew up in Muncy and comes back for the parade every year.

“This is just like a homecoming for Muncy. Every year people come in who haven’t been here for a while. They come back once a year for this,” Arthur said.

A variety of people take part in the parade. Emergency responders, boy scouts and of course, veterans.

Children enjoy getting candy.

Jayci Welch of Muncy has a favorite part.

“When the dancers come around and dance for us. That’s a good part? Yeah,” Welch said.

People from Saint Andrew Evangelical Lutheran Church gave away free hot dogs at the parade.

“I thought it was great. It was great to see the veterans, the children and the giant American flag,” Sheila Morehart said.

Ira Bieber of Hughesville was one of the many veterans in attendance.

“Because it’s the thing you should do, honor the veterans who did not make it home. That’s what this is all about,” Bieber said.

After the parade people go to the cemetery for a Memorial Day service.