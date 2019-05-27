PennDOT Unveils New Tool to Help Holiday Travel Planning

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Millions are hitting the highways Monday traveling home on the holiday, and PennDOT says it has a new tool to help them.

According to AAA, nearly 43 million Americans are traveling the Memorial Day holiday.

Most of them are traveling by car and most returning home Monday, May 27, from their camping trips, picnics, and parades.

That's despite gas prices rising nationwide to an average of nearly $3 a gallon.

PennDOT has unveiled its Historic Holiday Traffic page.

People can use it to check traffic conditions, speeds, and best times to travel on Monday

PennDOT says most lane restrictions and construction projects are suspended for Memorial Day.

For the link to that PennDOT page, click here.