PennDOT Unveils New Tool to Help Holiday Travel Planning

Posted 4:56 am, May 27, 2019, by , Updated at 04:51AM, May 27, 2019

Millions are hitting the highways Monday traveling home on the holiday, and PennDOT says it has a new tool to help them.

According to AAA, nearly 43 million Americans are traveling the Memorial Day holiday.

Most of them are traveling by car and most returning home Monday, May 27, from their camping trips, picnics, and parades.

That's despite gas prices rising nationwide to an average of nearly $3 a gallon.

PennDOT has unveiled its Historic Holiday Traffic page.

People can use it to check traffic conditions, speeds, and best times to travel on Monday

PennDOT says most lane restrictions and construction projects are suspended for Memorial Day.

For the link to that PennDOT page, click here.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.