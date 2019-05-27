× Luzerne County Communities Come Together to Observe Memorial Day

KINGSTON, Pa. — Communities on the west side of the Susquehanna River in Luzerne County joined together to observe Memorial Day.

“To enjoy the holiday weekend with my children,” said Jonathan Steber of Kingston.

“It’s great to see the support. It’s great to see the veterans here and it’s great to have this wonderful weather,” said Forty Fort Mayor Andy Tuzinski.

The West Side Memorial Day Parade has been going on for decades.

It is organized by the American Legion and VFW posts in Kingston.

This year there were about 25 to 30 participants.

“It’s a wonderful place to be. It’s a wonderful time of the day to be here and everybody’s having a great time,” said Army veteran David Jones.

Veterans from all over the community came to be part of the parade.

“It’s a wonderful day. It’s one not to forget and don’t you forget it,” said Jones.

The parade begins at Kingston Corners and then goes all the way to the cemetery in Forty Fort for a ceremony.

“This is not about picnics. It’s not about getting a discount at Lowe’s or Home Depot. This about remembering their sacrifice,” said Tuzinski.

The grand marshal for this year’s parade was Vietnam War veteran Matthew Ford. He served in the Air Force.

“I’m very honored to be here today. I never expected anything like this would ever happen,” said Ford.

As he enjoyed the parade, he had a message for all the people who observe the holiday.

“They don’t stop and realize what really started this day off. To be honored by other people who have never been in service or those who have been in service paying respects to those who have died,” said Ford.