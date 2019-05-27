Lake-Lehman Beats Wyoming Seminary in District Baseball Championship

In a game delayed to Sunday morning due to rain, the Lake-Lehman baseball team beat Wyoming Seminary 5-3 to win the District II Class AAA Championship.
