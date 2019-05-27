× Gathering at a Scranton Cemetery to Honor Veterans

SCRANTON, Pa. — Monsignor Sigolnolfi shared with the crowd gathered at Cathedral Cemetery in Scranton the telegraph his family received almost 80 years ago that his father had died in World War II.

It’s sacrifices like the Sigolnolfi family’s that brought Paul Morgan to the cemetery with his grandson Lucas to observe Memorial Day.

“I brought all my own children. I have five children of my own, and I just think we owe it to them you know? It’s just an hour of your time to pay your respects,” said Paul Morgan.

Veteran Paul Drutarovsky of Scranton fought at the Battle of the Bulge in World War II. He says he is amazed to see the outpouring of support for those in uniform and those who have died in combat.

“To see all these people here that were behind us in the service. You know, if it wasn’t for them, we wouldn’t be here,” said Drutarovsky.

For others, it’s a day honoring not just those who made the ultimate sacrifice, but also those who made it back home.

“It means a lot because my foster dad is a veteran. So I’m really supporting him,” said DeMarco Simmons.

Simmons does not take our veterans’ sacrifices for granted.

“Kids like me or other kids can grow up to be whatever they want to be. If they want to serve in the military they can serve in the military. They can be anything they want to be,” said Simmons.

A sacrifice some know too well.