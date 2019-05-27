Five Pets Killed in Snyder County Fire

MIDDLECREEK TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A fire in Snyder County destroyed a home and killed five family pets Monday afternoon.

Crews were called to a home along West Ridge Road in Middlecreek Township around 2:30 p.m.

According to fire officials, the fire started in the kitchen where a man was cooking something on the stove. Within minutes, the house was up in flames.

That man was the only one home at the time. He got out safely, but we’re told four dogs and a cat died in the fire.

The house is considered a total loss.

