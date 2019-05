Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEATHERLY, Pa. -- A community in Carbon County at long last gets to hear an iconic clock tower chiming again.

For years the clock tower at the Mrs. Charles M. Schwab School in Weatherly has been in disrepair.

Recently a clock company got it ticking again.

A crowd came out on Monday to hear the bell ring loud for the first time in more than 20 years.

In honor of Memorial Day, flags were also raised at the school in Carbon County.