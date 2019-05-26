Vietnam War Monument Dedicated in West Hazleton

WEST HAZLETON, Pa. -- A new veteran's monument was dedicated in West Hazleton on Sunday.

The monument, at the corner of Washington Avenue and North Broad Street, honors those who died in the Vietnam War, including four veterans from Luzerne County.

“Anytime you could remember our fallen heroes it’s a great thing. Too many young people these days don’t even know what the Vietnam War was about, when it was, and we have to remember it. We can’t forget it,” said West Hazleton Mayor John Chura.

A Memorial Day parade steps off Monday morning at 9 a.m. at Winters Avenue in West Hazleton.

