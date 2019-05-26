Police: 13-Year-Old Girl Hit by Stray Bullet from Father’s Gun

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAZLETON, Pa. -- Police in Hazleton say a father accidentally fired his gun, and the bullet went through the wall and hit his daughter in the bathroom.

It happened at a home on the 500 block of Alter Street Sunday afternoon.

Officers say the 13-year-old victim was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive.

According to investigators, the father is a security guard and has a license for the handgun.

Police say charges could be filed if the investigation finds the father was negligent or reckless.