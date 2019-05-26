Police: 13-Year-Old Girl Hit by Stray Bullet from Father’s Gun

Posted 6:14 pm, May 26, 2019, by

HAZLETON, Pa. -- Police in Hazleton say a father accidentally fired his gun, and the bullet went through the wall and hit his daughter in the bathroom.

It happened at a home on the 500 block of Alter Street Sunday afternoon.

Officers say the 13-year-old victim was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive.

According to investigators, the father is a security guard and has a license for the handgun.

Police say charges could be filed if the investigation finds the father was negligent or reckless.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.