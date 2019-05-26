The Pittston Area baseball team plated three runs in the 6th inning, and held off a late North Pocono rally to beat the Trojans 5-4 in the District II Class "AAAAA" Championship. The district title is the first for the Patriots since 2007.
Pittston Area Tops North Pocono for District Baseball Title
