Pittston Area Tops North Pocono for District Baseball Title

Posted 10:43 pm, May 26, 2019, by

The Pittston Area baseball team plated three runs in the 6th inning, and held off a late North Pocono rally to beat the Trojans 5-4 in the District II Class "AAAAA" Championship. The district title is the first for the Patriots since 2007.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.