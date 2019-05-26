× In Your Neighborhood

Arts Thrive in Carbondale

If you’re looking for something fun, educational and interactive for the whole family, then head to Lackawanna County, Saturday, June 1. Women to Women: THRIVE will be hosting a free Community Arts Event, called Arts Thrive in Carbondale. The event begins at 11 a.m. and features artists and artisans from painting to culinary arts and yoga. This takes place all around downtown Carbondale, is open to the public and kid friendly.

Duryea at Dusk

Lace up your running or walking shoes and head to Luzerne County, Saturday, June 1. Duryea at Dusk is a 5K, 1 mile walk, and festival held at the Duryea Community Park. The twilight race begins at 7 p.m. In addition to the race, enjoy a festival from 5 until 9 p.m., featuring food, vendors, basket raffles, music and more. Proceeds from the event benefit the Northeast Regional Cancer Institute.