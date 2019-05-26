In Your Neighborhood

Posted 7:33 am, May 26, 2019, by

Arts Thrive in Carbondale

If you’re looking for something fun, educational and interactive for the whole family, then head to Lackawanna County, Saturday, June 1. Women to Women: THRIVE will be hosting a free Community Arts Event, called Arts Thrive in Carbondale. The event begins at 11 a.m. and features artists and artisans from painting to culinary arts and yoga. This takes place all around downtown Carbondale, is open to the public and kid friendly.

Duryea at Dusk

Lace up your running or walking shoes and head to Luzerne County, Saturday, June 1. Duryea at Dusk is a 5K, 1 mile walk, and festival held at the Duryea Community Park. The twilight race begins at 7 p.m. In addition to the race, enjoy a festival from 5 until 9 p.m., featuring food, vendors, basket raffles, music and more. Proceeds from the event benefit the Northeast Regional Cancer Institute.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.