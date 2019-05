Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WYOMING, Pa. -- People were raising funds for furry friends in Luzerne County.

The "Cause for Paws" fundraiser was held Sunday at the Wyoming Hose Company No. 2 in Wyoming to benefit animal shelters around the area and the Children's Miracle Network.

There was a basket raffle and plenty of food.

The event was put on by Britney Cheskiewicz, 2018 Wilkes-Barre/Scranton's Outstanding Teen.