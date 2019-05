× Wayne County Mobile Home Scorched by Flames

TEXAS TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Fire damaged a mobile home on Saturday afternoon in Wayne County.

Fire officials say the flames broke out around 1:45 p.m. at the place along Quiet Acres Lane in Texas Township.

Crews on scene tell Newswatch 16 the mobile home was vacant and no one was injured in the fire.

A fire marshal has been called in to investigate the cause of the fire in Wayne County.