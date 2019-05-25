Wayne County Community Says Buzz Off to Cancer

LEBANON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Dozens gathered to say buzz off to cancer on Saturday in Wayne County.

It was all to show support for Kelly Gilby at the Rileyville Grange Hall near Honesdale.

The 38-year-old is battling stage 4 pancreatic cancer.

“I found out that she had been diagnosed and you know she’s an awesome person. You don’t want to see this to happen to anybody. She’s an awesome person, amazing light in the world and I love her to death and just anything we can do to help her we want to do,” said Mike Parenti.

There were basket raffles, a bake sale and even some head shaving happening all for the cause in Wayne County.

