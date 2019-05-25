Sprucing Up Cemeteries for Memorial Day

HANOVER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — The days leading up to Memorial Day are always busy at cemeteries across our area, including one in Luzerne County.

Newswatch 16 stopped by the St. Mary’s Cemetery on South Main Street in Hanover Township to find people sprucing up the grave sites.

“It’s a memorial of remembrance and that’s what we should think about it. It’s always nice to have to get together with your family and friend but think about what it’s all about. People that gave their lives for the freedom that we have in this county,” said Mary Ann Zaledonis.

Flags were up and blowing in the wind as a tribute to all those who served our country at the cemetery in Luzerne County.

