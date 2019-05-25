× Schuylkill County Community Remembers Woman Killed in Crash

HUBLEY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A 75-year-old woman was killed Friday in Schuylkill County after a head-on collision.

LaRae Lucas was pronounced dead at the scene and three others had to be flown to Geisinger Medical Center near Danville.

As police continue their investigation folks in the Hegins area remember a woman who was always ready to help.

Paul Shuey grew emotional as he thought of his friends involved in a deadly crash just outside Hegins.

State police say David and LaRae Lucas were not wearing seatbelts when they were hit head-on Friday afternoon

“Devastating, unbelievable. One time you’re here and the next time you’re not,” said Paul Shuey.

David and LaRae Lucas were traveling east on Main street when they were struck head-on by another vehicle that veered out of its lane.

David and two others had to be flown to Geisinger Medical Center near Danville.

“It is a shame for his wife. We are hoping that Davy pulls through,” said Shuey.

James Artz says David and LaRae Lucas were known for always willing to help others.

“They did a lot for the community and they had bean soup that he would sell and they would go, people who were hurting in the valley, pizza sales the same way,” said Artz.

And now it is the community’s turn to help a family that gave so much.

“Whatever he needs, whatever he needs, we are here to help him out. We are here to do whatever we can for him,” said Shuey.

Right now there is no word on the condition of the three other crash victims. State police say this crash is still under investigation.