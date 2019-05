Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LEHIGHTON, Pa. --Police are investigating a stabbing in Carbon County.

The stabbing happened around 6 p.m. Saturday along Stanley Hoffman Boulevard in Lehighton.

According to published reports, the victim had to be taken to the Lehigh Valley Hospital in Allentown.

There is no word on the victim's condition.

Emergency personnel initially noted police were searching for two men who may be armed after the stabbing in Lehighton.