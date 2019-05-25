Whether you are incorporating shrubs or flowers beds into your landscape, Paul has the perfect combinations and tips for happy, healthy plants and a show stopping display.
Planting Shrubs and Flower Beds
-
Early Spring Flowers and Cool Weather Plants
-
Edible Flowers
-
Fragrant Flowers for your Garden
-
Late Blooming Spring Plants and Planting for Optimal Color
-
Starting New Plants from Existing Plants
-
-
Home & Backyard ‘Luscious Living’ Contest, Spring 2019
-
Flowers of Spring: Bleeding Hearts
-
PHS Meadowbrook Farm Greenhouse
-
Spring Has Sprung for Garden Centers
-
Indoor Plants 101
-
-
Paper Flowers For Your Special Occasion!
-
Vets Warning to Cat Owners: Don’t Buy Easter Lilies
-
Cooler Weather Putting Damper on Plant Sales