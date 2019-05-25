Honoring Standout High School Theatre Stars

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. -- Students from 16 area schools walked the red carpet Saturday night as part of the 11th annual Ray of Light Awards in Lycoming County.

The awards are presented by the Community Theatre League and were held at the Community Arts Center in Williamsport.

It's a showcase of the best of the best in high school theatre.

After strutting down the red carpet, several groups of young actors took the stage to perform.

A total of 19 awards were presented as well as two scholarships at this year's Ray of Light Awards.

For those looking to check out all the fun, tune into WNEP-2 at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, June 11th.

We will be broadcasting the award ceremony and performances.