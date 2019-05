Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Start your summer in style with Home & Backyard and The Factor!

One grand prize winner will receive:

Curved Modular Rattan Sectional Round Ottoman 4 Adirondack Chairs Fire pit



Just watch WNEP’s Home and Backyard, Saturdays at 9am on May 25, June 1, and June 8.

During each show, we’ll display a clue on the screen. Enter that clue HERE along with your email address and you’ll be entered to win.

The winner will be announced on the June 15 show.

Thanks for watching and good luck!

CLICK HERE TO ENTER!