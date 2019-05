× Dedication Ceremony Held for Newly Reopened Nay Aug Treehouse

SCRANTON, Pa. — A dedication ceremony was held Saturday morning to mark the grand reopening of the David Wenzel Treehouse at Nay Aug Park.

The treehouse has been off limits since 2017 when an engineer noticed the trees supporting the treehouse were dying.

Steel posts have replaced some of those rotting trees and city officials say the treehouse is safe again.

The treehouse first opened 12 years ago at Nay Aug Park in Scranton.