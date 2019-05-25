× Annual Running of the Saints Held in Jessup

JESSUP, Pa. — The festivities for St. Ubaldo Day in Jessup kicked off Saturday morning with a special service at the St. Ubaldo Society Cultural Center.

The most popular event of the day, however, started at about 6 p.m.

The Running of the Saints, including St. Ubaldo, St. George and St. Anthony, involves running through the streets of Jessup.

The family of St. Ubaldo in yellow, St. George in blue and St. Anthony in black.

Prior to the races’ start, the families gathered together for food and photos in preparation of their big run. The three families then come together to bring St. Ubaldo up Church street.

The statue was a gift from Jessup’s sister city of Gubbio.

Not only does the annual St. Ubaldo festivities bring the community together, those who participate say this is a family affair.

“So we run for St. Anthony. My family has run for St. Anthony from where they immigrated in Italy for many years. And then my father before me, and now myself and my brother running today,” said Nick Rodio.

Jessup police do confirm there was a veiled threat made today but the juveniles who made those threats have been located.

The police chief says they may face misdemeanor charges. Organizers were notified of the threat, but the race went on as scheduled.