× Woman Originally from Scranton Wins Big on Game Show

A woman who is originally from Scranton walked away a big winner from Who Wants To Be A Millionaire.

Liz Murphy, who now lives in Cambridge, Massachusetts, credits her extensive knowledge to growing up in Scranton.

“Well, when I was a kid growing up in Scranton, Pennsylvania, we lived a block away from a college, so the library the was my playground. Our whole family who run over and we’d run around the library, I just about ran out of books. They had a children’s book collection. They had all the Nancy Drew’s and I think I went through them four times,” said Murphy to host Chris Harrison.

Murphy won $100,000 on the game show.