Woman Charged after Deadly Crash in January

PITTSTON, Pa. -- A woman in Luzerne County faces charges after police say a crash she caused earlier this year led to man's death.

Moriah Scarantino is charged with homicide by vehicle.

Police from Hughestown arrested Scarantino without problems Friday morning at her home in Hughestown and brought her to Pittston for her arraignment.

The crash happened on January 25 around 3 p.m. on Laurel Street in Hughestown.

Court paperwork says Scarantino was following a tractor-trailer too closely. When the tractor-trailer made a sudden stop, Scarantino swerved and hit a vehicle driven by Joseph Fleming.

A Pittston Township Fire Department Facebook photo shows Fleming's car. Police say he died five days later from injuries he suffered in the crash.

Scarantino is facing a felony charge of homicide by vehicle, and other charges related to reckless driving. She is out on bail and is scheduled to be back for a preliminary hearing next month.