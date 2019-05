Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. -- Officers came to the rescue of some trapped kitten on Thursday night.

Wilkes-Barre Township police posted a photo to their Facebook page showing a patrolman who pulled a kitten from a drain on Highland Park Boulevard.

Police say a driver heard the kitten crying and flagged down the officer who was on patrol.

The kitten is safe and now has a new home with that driver in Luzerne County.