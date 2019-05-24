× Students Share Ag Day with Next Generation

FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Their school is surrounded by farmland and on Friday, students from the Southern Columbia Area School District learned all about farming. It’s an annual event where high-schoolers help teach the next generation of students.

Students at G.C. Hartment Elementary Center near Catawissa took the classroom outside to learn about farming. this is Southern Columbia Area School District’s annual Ag Day.

“A bunch of things that animals can give us, food and wool and all that stuff, to give us clothes and a lot of other stuff,” said 11-year-old Logan Witting.

“The tractors are here to show them that this is what the farmers use to till their ground and harvest,” said Joey Myers.

Myers is a senior at South Columbia Area High School this year and helped coordinate the event.

“It pretty much started out as a senior prank, people bringing tractors. It kind of escalated from there, got bigger and bigger every year,” Myers said.

Students aren’t just donating their time, they also brought along their tractors. This is the first year high-schoolers are running the event all by themselves.

Students like fourth grader Karlene Wiehe are glad the high-schoolers decided to keep Ag Day going.

“I like the hayride because we get to go down and see the forest and stuff,” Karlene said.

“I grew up on a farm, so me riding with my Pap on the tractor hauling corn, or going out and seeing the ground is something I wanted to pass on to some of the kids, and hopefully, some of them like it and they might become a farmer someday,” Myers added.

Myers hopes a new group of high-schoolers will want to take on the event next year here near Catawissa.