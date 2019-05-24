Popular Paddlewheel Plans Special Cruise for Veterans in Central Pennsylvania

Posted 3:06 am, May 24, 2019, by , Updated at 03:03AM, May 24, 2019

One of central Pennsylvania’s most popular summertime attractions is gearing up for Memorial Weekend and several special cruises.

Among the activities planned onboard the Hiawatha Paddlewheel Riverboat are free cruises for veterans on Memorial Day, Monday, May 27.

Organizers are holding the events on the Susquehanna River as a way to say thank you to veterans and current military members for their service and sacrifices.

Newswatch16’s Ryan Leckey highlighted the Red, White & Blue Cruise along with other happenings the paddlewheel crew has planned over the summer.

QUICK FACTS:

  • WHEN: Monday, Memorial Day, May 27
  • TIME: Trips depart at 1 p.m., 2:30 p.m., and 4 p.m.
  • WHERE: Voyage begins at Susquehanna State Park, 2205 Hiawatha Boulevard, Williamsport
  • COST: Veterans and current military members are free. Everyone else is $5.00. Children 12 & under are free!
    Important Notice: Tickets for Memorial Day cruises cannot be purchased online. Tickets for this date can only be purchased in the Hiawatha House prior to the cruise times. The Hiawatha House will open at noon on May 27 and is located next to the Hiawatha’s docks.

OTHER SUMMER CRUISES:

To learn more about all other Hiawatha cruises for the 2019 season and to purchase tickets ahead of time, head here!

