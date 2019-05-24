× Police Break Up Large Brawl in Monroe County

STROUDSBURG, Pa. — Several arrests after a gunshot rang out during a large fight across from a school in Stroudsburg.

Police say the fight happened across from Stroudsburg High School just after 2:30 p.m.

Officers tell Newswatch 16 they did recover a gun from the scene of the fight.

No one was injured as a result of the gunshot.

According to investigators, an undisclosed number of people were transported to local hospitals with injuries from the brawl.

No word on what started the fight in Monroe County.