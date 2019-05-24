Police Break Up Large Brawl in Monroe County
STROUDSBURG, Pa. — Several arrests after a gunshot rang out during a large fight across from a school in Stroudsburg.
Police say the fight happened across from Stroudsburg High School just after 2:30 p.m.
Officers tell Newswatch 16 they did recover a gun from the scene of the fight.
No one was injured as a result of the gunshot.
According to investigators, an undisclosed number of people were transported to local hospitals with injuries from the brawl.
No word on what started the fight in Monroe County.
albertcohol
Outside the High school @2:30
Looks like this spring brawl was stewing all day and when the bell rang they cane out fighting.
albertcohol
Yeah Yeah
Came out fight.
albertcohol
Ing
Sheesh!!
john williams
dose boyz in da hood getting restless in warmer weather?????