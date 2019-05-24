The Misericordia baseball team gave up a five-run 8th inning, falling to Washington & Jefferson 8-3 in game 1 of the Division III Super Regional. The Cougars need two wins on Saturday now to advance to the Division III World Series.
Misericordia Falls to Washington & Jefferson in Game 1 of DIII Super Regional
