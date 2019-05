Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAZLETON, Pa. -- A man was shot Friday evening near a playground in Hazleton.

According to police, an 18-year-old was shot at the basketball courts near Altmiller Playground in the city.

Police say the victim's injuries are non-life threatening.

Investigators believe the shooting to be an isolated incident.

Extra patrols have been ordered in the area as police continue to investigate in Luzerne County.