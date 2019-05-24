Lake Scranton Trail Back Open After Tornado Cleanup, Upgrades

SCRANTON, Pa. -- A trail that attracts thousands of walkers and runners in Lackawanna County is back open for the first time in two years.

The entire Lake Scranton Walking Trail reopened at 6 a.m. on Friday.

It's been a long time coming.

Part of the trail was damaged by a tornado in February of 2017 by downed trees and debris.

A few months later, crews began working on a $10 million dam upgrade to make it safer.

According to officials with Pennsylvania American Water, Lake Scranton holds 2. 5 billion gallons of water and is the drinking water for 160,000 people in 14 nearby communities.

The walking trail is three and a half miles long and is a popular spot for runners and walkers.

 

