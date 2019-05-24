× Getting a Jump on Holiday Travel Makes for a Slow Go for More

GOULDSBORO, Pa. — The Memorial Day weekend is upon us and many found themselves headed to their holiday destination on Friday.

For some, it was a slow go.

For those looking to get a jump on their holiday travel, they certainly weren`t alone, as traffic crawled on Interstate 81.

AAA says nearly 43 million people nationwide will go somewhere this Memorial Day weekend and more than 37 million of those will go by car.

For Mike Gofman, his family traveled from New York to a place near Gouldsboro.

“Eagle Lake, it’s right down the road here, like a community, it’s nice for the kids, get away from their computers and everything,” said Gofman.

“Everyone had off for this weekend, so we had my whole family getting and going away for the weekend,” said Dan Catanio from New Jersey.

Even though it will cost you nearly $3 for a regular gallon of gas, AAA doesn’t think that will stop people saying gas prices pretty much identical to what they were this time last year.

Nearly identical by cent with prices last May at $2.87 to this May at $2.86.

Still, people say they’re being practical about fueling up.

“We have a hundred people in one car, we don`t take three cars,” said Donna Catanio from New Jersey.

And AAA says more than three million will skip the car and go by air.

Folks were checking in at the Wilkes-Barre Scranton International Airport.

One couple from Dallas were headed to West Palm Beach.

“We just wanted to get away and kind of go out and enjoy ourselves,” said Nick Filatov.

Others were off to see family.

“We’re visiting our daughter, she lives in Chicago, and our two grandsons, and our son-in-law of course,” said Bob Hughes from Slatington.

AAA says you will save money if you’re renting a car, costs are down 7%.

And if you’re checking into a hotel, those prices are down too.

That is except if you’re the couple staying in West Palm Beach.

“Well, we’re on the beach so, that’s a little bit pricey,” said Filatov.

AAA says for some, especially those living in a metro area, delays could be as bad as three times the normal amount.