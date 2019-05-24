× Four Children from Allegheny County Found Safe After Amber Alert

UPDATE: According to police, the children have been found safe.

ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — State police have issued an Amber Child Abduction Alert in Allegheny County.

Police say they are searching for Tashii Copeland, a six-year-old girl, Tazhiaa Copeland, a five-year-old girl, Rhozyii Copeland, a three-year-old boy, and five-year-old boy, Rodney Copeland.

The children were reportedly abducted by 28-year-old Rodney Edward Copeland.

Copeland is operating a 2004 Gold Ford Excursion with Pennsylvania registration JZX3178.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.