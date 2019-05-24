Fatal Crash in Schuylkill County
HUBLEY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — One person is dead after a crash in Schuylkill County.
Police tell Newswatch 16 the crash happened along Route 25 in Hubley Township just before 1:30 p.m. on Friday.
According to police, a car drifted into the opposite lane and struck another car head-on.
Police say a passenger in the car that was hit was pronounced dead at the scene.
Three others were transferred to a hospital. No word on the extent of their injuries after the crash in Schuylkill County.
40.624692 -76.626244