Fatal Crash in Schuylkill County

HUBLEY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — One person is dead after a crash in Schuylkill County.

Police tell Newswatch 16 the crash happened along Route 25 in Hubley Township just before 1:30 p.m. on Friday.

According to police, a car drifted into the opposite lane and struck another car head-on.

Police say a passenger in the car that was hit was pronounced dead at the scene.

Three others were transferred to a hospital. No word on the extent of their injuries after the crash in Schuylkill County.

