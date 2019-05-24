Amber Alert Issued for Three Children from Allegheny County

ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — State police have issued an Amber Child Abduction Alert in Allegheny County.

Police say they are searching for Tashii Copeland, a six-year-old girl,  Rhozyii Copeland, a three-year-old boy, and five-year-old boy, Rodney Copeland.

The children were reportedly abducted by 28-year-old Rodney Edward Copeland.

Copeland is operating a 2004 Gold Ford Excursion with Pennsylvania registration JZX3178.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.

