16 To The Rescue: Thumper

Posted 5:12 pm, May 24, 2019, by

BRIDGEWATER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Thumper is a 6-year-old to 8-year-old mixed breed at True Friends Animal Welfare Center near Montrose.

Thumper was found in a ditch. He was covered in mange and had a bad infection.

“We took him to our vet. We did x-rays on him because he was coughing a little bit,” recalled shelter worker Marci Zeiler. “He did, in fact, have heartworm. We also saw that he was loaded with bullets when we took him to the vet, so for a little guy, he’s been through a lot.”

Thumper is a survivor in every sense of the word.

In this story

“We’re always surprised with all these dogs that come from bad situations and how friendly and happy they are. But he’s very happy here, very bubbly little guy. But we want to get him in a home. He deserves to be in a home.”

Because he is such a darling dog, he could fit in practically anywhere.

“He is really friendly. He loves everybody, good with kids, good with adults. Can be a little picky with his furry friends, so definitely a meet-and-greet for him if there is another one and you’re interested in him,” said Zeiler.

He can be as active or as lazy as you want. Workers can’t understand why Thumper hasn’t been adopted yet.

“I really don’t know why he’s been here for this long. He’s just a friendly little guy. He’s happy to see everybody. He’s kind of our greeter in the kennel. He’s in the first suite down there so he says hi to everybody.”

 

Related stories

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.