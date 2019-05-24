× 16 To The Rescue: Thumper

BRIDGEWATER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Thumper is a 6-year-old to 8-year-old mixed breed at True Friends Animal Welfare Center near Montrose.

Thumper was found in a ditch. He was covered in mange and had a bad infection.

“We took him to our vet. We did x-rays on him because he was coughing a little bit,” recalled shelter worker Marci Zeiler. “He did, in fact, have heartworm. We also saw that he was loaded with bullets when we took him to the vet, so for a little guy, he’s been through a lot.”

Thumper is a survivor in every sense of the word.

“We’re always surprised with all these dogs that come from bad situations and how friendly and happy they are. But he’s very happy here, very bubbly little guy. But we want to get him in a home. He deserves to be in a home.”

Because he is such a darling dog, he could fit in practically anywhere.

“He is really friendly. He loves everybody, good with kids, good with adults. Can be a little picky with his furry friends, so definitely a meet-and-greet for him if there is another one and you’re interested in him,” said Zeiler.

He can be as active or as lazy as you want. Workers can’t understand why Thumper hasn’t been adopted yet.

“I really don’t know why he’s been here for this long. He’s just a friendly little guy. He’s happy to see everybody. He’s kind of our greeter in the kennel. He’s in the first suite down there so he says hi to everybody.”