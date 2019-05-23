In this first episode of ‘the creatives,’ Julie Sidoni has a conversation with Lackawanna County’s Amye Archer, whose third book, an anthology called If I Don’t Make It, I Love You is set to be published next week and is now on pre-sale at your favorite bookseller.
‘the creatives’ Podcast: Author Amye Archer
