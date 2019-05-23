× State Parks Gear Up for Memorial Day Crowds

TOBYHANNA STATE PARK — Campers are starting to roll into Tobyhanna State Park for the long holiday weekend.

James Roeder from Bucks County comes almost every year to spend some time in the great outdoors.

“Oh, she loves it up here, and yeah, I like it up here, too. We just do what we have to do up here,” said Roeder.

The park has more than 120 campsites. According to workers, the park is booked for the Memorial Day weekend.

Campers who have already shown up, hope the weather holds up, too.

“We are hoping. Bad storms tonight they say but we are going to, we are going to go undercover,” said Roeder.

“Hopefully, the weather will hold out because otherwise, it will be very puddley and muddy,” said Michele Poliner, Allentown.

While you’re here camping, if you’re thinking about hitting the beach, you’re going to have some brand-new sand brought in for the holiday weekend. Newswatch 16 found crews pouring sand from a dump truck. Workers say it will be spread out on the beach before the crowds arrive.

#BEACHSZN: Crews are getting the beach 🏖 at Tobyhanna State Park ready for Memorial Day weekend. AND some early campers are already starting to set up shop. @WNEP pic.twitter.com/MEynwcYUJ3 — Carmella Mataloni (@Carmella_News) May 23, 2019

Michele Poliner from Allentown was walking the trail near the beach while crews were working.

“I am not really a swimmer person for lakes and things, but I do like walking around down there,” said Poliner.

Park officials say if you’re thinking about camping for Memorial Day weekend without a reservation, you should call ahead first.