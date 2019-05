We’re on the scene of a stabbing on North Main Street. Police say one relative stabbed another. They have taken one man into custody. @WNEP pic.twitter.com/dzvk7R43D8 — Jessica Albert (@jessicaWNEP) May 23, 2019

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — Police in Wilkes-Barre are investigating a reported stabbing.

It happened in the 400 block of North Main Street in Wilkes-Barre before noon on Thursday.

Neighbors said one man was taken from the scene with what looked like an injury to his neck.

One man was taken into custody for questioning. There is no word from police on any charges.