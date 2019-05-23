Shamokin Woman Sentenced on Child Abuse Charges

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SHAMOKIN, Pa -- A mother accused of abusing her three-week-old twins in Shamokin will be headed to prison.

Tifany Walter pleaded no contest on Thursday and was immediately sentenced to up to five years behind bars.

Walter was first charged in September after doctors noticed broken bones and burns on both of her sons' faces.

Court papers show Walter admitted she would get overwhelmed when the babies cried.

She also said she had not been taking her medication for bipolar disorder.