Route 11 Reopened in Shickshinny Following Deadly Crash

SHICKSHINNY, Pa. --Route 11 is reopened after a deadly crash Thursday afternoon in Luzerne County.

State police say Sarah Timms, 64 of Shickshinny, was killed inside a Chevy Blazer after being struck by a Cadillac Escalade at the intersection of Route 11 and East Butler Street in Shickshinny.

Investigators say the Escalade, driven by Kristy Cimilluca, 36 of Hunlock Creek, carrying 15-year-old and 12-year-old girls, was coming down West Butler Street to the intersection of Route 11 around 2 p.m. on Thursday.

The SUV went through the stop sign, striking Timms' SUV on the driver's side.

Both SUVs ended up on the sidewalk of East Butler Street.

Rita Brown lives on East Butler Street.

"I heard the crash, I think I heard a scream. I grabbed a raincoat and my cell phone and ran, I called 911. Nobody else was able to call and I actually went around the car and the lady was deceased," said Brown.

State police haven't said why Cimilluca failed to stop at the intersection

Brown says a person in the Escalade told her the brakes gave out.

"They were coming down West Butler and were hitting the brakes and said nothing was happening. They weren't stopping," said Brown.

Route 11 and surrounding streets were closed for hours as police investigated.

Route 11 reopened about four hours after the crash. East Butler Street remained closed so utility crews could fix a pole damaged in the crash.

Police say the three in the Escalade had injuries from the crash but didn't say if they went to the hospital.

"It's a big hill she came down, a real big hill. She was coming down, I can't imagine how she felt, losing brakes, it was either hit a car or go in the river, end up somewhere like that," said Ronnie Vogelbacher.

Once again state police have not said what caused the crash.

The investigation remains ongoing.