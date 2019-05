× Route 11 Closed in Shickshinny Following Deadly Crash

SHICKSHINNY, Pa. — A stretch of Route 11 is closed in Luzerne County following a deadly crash.

Route 11 is closed in Shickshinny between Grant Street and the Mocanaqua bridge.

The coroner tells Newswatch 16 one person died in the crash that happened Thursday afternoon just after 2 p.m.

No word on how long Route 11 will be closed while police investigate in Luzerne County.