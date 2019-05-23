× Readying Cemeteries for Memorial Day

HOMETOWN, Pa. — Crews have been out all week getting cemeteries ready for Memorial Day.

With Memorial Day right around the corner, it’s an important week for cemeteries everywhere, especially in northeastern and central Pennsylvania, where we have a long, proud history when it comes to our veterans. The landscape at Sky View Memorial Park in Hometown is pristine and well kept. American flags wave in the wind as red and white flowers stand tall next to the grave markers of those who served our country.

“A day of remembrance to the veterans, to all of the veterans,” said Thomas Burns.

That’s what comes to mind when Thomas Burns of Nesquehoning thinks about Memorial Day. A few of his family members served in the armed forces and every year around this time, he pays visits to them at different cemeteries in the area, including here at Sky View Memorial Park.

“I just respect the veterans because that is why we are here,” Burns said.

Those words echoing the sentiments of many.

All of the rain and storms have kept workers at Sky View Memorial Park busy, but it’s all about maintaining the grounds here, especially during one of the busiest times of the year.

“For the veterans, we have to put the flags up, make sure the grass is cut, just spruce the place up and make it look presentable,” said maintenance worker Joseph Wadyak.