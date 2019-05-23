New Traffic Pattern on Central Scranton Expressway

Posted 4:09 pm, May 23, 2019, by , Updated at 04:16PM, May 23, 2019

SCRANTON, Pa. -- Drivers on the Central Scranton Expressway are dealing with some new traffic patterns.

The inbound and outbound lanes are now on the opposite side of the four-lane highway.

PennDOT completed work to rebuild part of the highway that was removed for the construction of the Harrison Avenue bridge.

Drivers will now travel on that side of the highway while crews begin work on the far two lanes.

A reconstruction of the Central Scranton Expressway is expected to be completed later this year.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.