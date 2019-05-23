New Traffic Pattern on Central Scranton Expressway

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SCRANTON, Pa. -- Drivers on the Central Scranton Expressway are dealing with some new traffic patterns.

The inbound and outbound lanes are now on the opposite side of the four-lane highway.

PennDOT completed work to rebuild part of the highway that was removed for the construction of the Harrison Avenue bridge.

Drivers will now travel on that side of the highway while crews begin work on the far two lanes.

A reconstruction of the Central Scranton Expressway is expected to be completed later this year.