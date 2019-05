× Man Dead After Falling into a Creek in Monroe County

STROUDSBURG, Pa. — One man is dead after police say he fell into a creek in Monroe County.

Officials tell Newswatch 16 two men fell into McMichael Creek in Stroudsburg around 6:30 p.m. while they were fishing.

Both men were rescued by police.

One of the men died at a nearby hospital. The other man is expected to be okay.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.