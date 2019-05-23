Kids With Disabilities Zoom Off on New Bikes!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KINGSTON, Pa. -- Mikey couldn't wait to get on his new bike Thursday morning in Kingston.

He and nine other kids with disabilities were given custom-made bikes from Variety -- The Children's Charity.

Shortly after getting on, they rode up and down the street to the cheers of family members, teachers, friends and members of businesses and unions who raised money to pay for the bikes.

Each one costs around $1,800.

"To be able to find a bike, one that he can ride and be able to do something that's typical is just amazing, and from a mom standpoint, to be able to see him ride a bike and smile again, it's very emotional," said Nicole Ash of Exeter.

"What we're trying to do is build the community around these kids to say we can do this and they can have a chance to ride like every other kid," said Variety CEO Charles LaVallee.

This is the first time Variety has expanded its bike program to include children from Luzerne and Wyoming Counties.

"From a mom's perspective, to have him ride a bike with his family, it's an amazing opportunity and for somebody from variety to help us out with this, it's truly a blessing. What it means for families like us, it means the world, just means the world," said mom Marybeth Czyzycki of Swoyersville.

For more information on a Variety or to apply for the bike program, click here.