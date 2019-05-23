Keystone College to Eliminate Two Majors, Layoff Employees

Posted 5:20 pm, May 23, 2019, by , Updated at 05:44PM, May 23, 2019

LA PLUME, Pa. -- Keystone College has announced plans to layoff professors and eliminate programs as part of a campus-wide realignment.

The college near Factoryville is done for the semester but administrators rolled out plans that will affect students for the next few years.

Keystone will layoff a total of 16 employees and eliminate the visual arts and geology majors.

The school will still offer those classes but plan to rework the programs to make them more career-friendly.

"It was certainly not a snap decision nor was it an easy decision. It was really part of a comprehensive approach that we've been looking at for many, many months. Looking at, planning at, where we are now and where we can go from here to best serve our students," said Fran Caplin.

Keystone officials say they'll be eliminating the golf and tennis teams due to low enrollment.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.