Governor Declares May 23 as ‘1-4-3 Day’ in Honor of Mister Rogers

Posted 5:11 am, May 23, 2019, by and , Updated at 04:58AM, May 23, 2019

Portrait of American educator and television personality Fred Rogers (1928 - 2003) of the television series 'Mister Rogers' Neighborhood,' circa 1980s. (Photo by PBS Television/Courtesy of Getty Images)

Governor Tom Wolf has declared May 23 as “1-4-3 Day” in honor of a famous Pennsylvanian.

The numbers 1-4-3 stand for I love you.

It was a code used by famed children’s television host Fred Rogers, best known as Mister Rogers. The code is based on the number of letters in each word, according to WMPT.

He hosted the popular Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood from 1968 through 2001 and regularly used the code in his life and on his show. The Pennsylvania native died in Pittsburgh in 2003.

He often talked about kindness. In honor of his life, May 23 has been declared “1-4-3 Day.” It’s the 143rd day of the year.

“I am proclaiming the 143rd day of the year as ‘1-4-3 Day’ to encourage acts of kindness and honor Fred Rogers, who served as an inspiration to millions of Pennsylvanians and people around the world,” Gov. Wolf said in a press release. “We know Pennsylvanians are grateful for and do good deeds for their neighbors every day. It’s one aspect that makes our commonwealth such a great place to live, work and to visit. 1-4-3 Day is a recognition and celebration of those collective efforts, and we hope it inspires even more acts of kindness.”

Governor Wolf is urging people to be kind on the brand new holiday to their neighbors showing their love however they can from buying someone a cup of coffee to helping them with something they need.

The state’s website has been set up with a kindness generator with ideas on what you can do and a kindness tracker to tally good deeds.

Wednesday, May 23, marks the very first “1-4-3 Day” in Pennsylvania.

People are urged to use the hashtag, #143DayInPA, on social media.

If you like a chance walk in the footsteps of Mister Rogers, check out the Fred Rogers Trail.

