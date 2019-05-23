Getting Ready for St. Ubaldo Day in Lackawanna County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

JESSUP, Pa. -- While the original St. Ubaldo Day in Gubbio, Italy was last week, it's sister city, Jessup, will be holding their festivities this Saturday.

Newswatch 16 stopped by the Valley View Elementary Center where the St. Ubaldo Society shared the story of the centuries-old tradition.

Students listened closely as members shared the tale and while students joined in on chants and singing.

Saturday's St. Ubaldo Day events being at 8:30 a.m. with a prayer service and a traditional blessing.

Noon is the exciting breaking of the vases, and later at roughly 5:30 p.m., the Running of the Saints will take place making their way through Jessup.

