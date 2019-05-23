× Field Day Event for Students with Disabilities

KINGSTON, Pa. — Hundreds of students participated in a large field day event in Luzerne County on Thursday. The event’s goal is to give students with disabilities a fun afternoon in the community.

Before the rain started to pour, students gathered at Wyoming Valley West stadium in Kingston for a little friendly competition.

About 750 kids from school districts in Luzerne County and in Tunkhannock participated in an annual field day event put on by Luzerne Intermediate Unit 18.

“We always say this is the best day of the year. It’s what we call a mission moment or a mission day where our goal is to make sure every kid has an opportunity to be able to participate,” said intermediate unit executive director Anthony Grieco.

The event focuses on giving students with disabilities an opportunity to get out and enjoy athletics with their friends and community members.

There was kickball, a moon bounce, and many track events.

“I met some old friends. I met a new friend and the teachers are nice. They’re really nice,” said Nasir White.

“It’s just fun. It’s nice to hang out with my friends. It’s just nice. I like hanging out with my friends and coming outside and just do something,” said Caeleb Deitz.

The field day has been going on for about 13 years. Before that, it was a Special Olympics. The intermediate unit made the change to make the event more inclusive.

“Be accepted for whomever they are and whatever their interests are and just have fun,” Grieco said.

This year’s event was a big hit. Organizers say they had about 150 more kids than they did last year.